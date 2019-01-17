Buybacks Will Serve as the Silver Lining for Banks in 2019

Laurie Havener Hunsicker is Managing Director and Research Analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading LLC. Ms. Hunsicker is a Managing Director and senior equity analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading covering small regional banks, community banks and thrift conversions, with a geographic focus on the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Hawaii. She is well-known in the financial services investment community for providing in-depth, fundamental analysis and equity research with a career as a senior equity analyst that spans 28 years. Prior to joining the Compass Point equity research team in January 2014, Ms. Hunsicker spent four years at Stifel, Nicolaus & Company as a managing director and senior analyst in bank equity research covering Northeast and Mid-Atlantic community banks, thrift conversions; prior to Stifel, Ms. Hunsicker spent 17 years at FBR, including 15 years as a senior analyst, covering community banks, regional banks and thrifts conversions across the U.S. but with a geographic concentration in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. At FBR, Ms. Hunsicker was a managing director and, for the final 10 years of her tenure, was co-head of FIG research. Ms. Hunsicker has received more Top Stock Picking Awards of Excellence by Thomson Reuters/StarMine in both the categories of Thrifts & Mortgage Finance and Banks, combined, than any other U.S. equity sellside analyst since StarMine started publishing awards in 2002. Profile

Word count: 3,491

TWST: Can you tell readers what your coverage is, or what parts of your coverage you wanted to speak about today?

Ms. Hunsicker: I cover two