The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 5, 2018

Bullish on Private Equity Companies Due to Credit Business Growth

Kotowski, Chris
Chris Kotowski is Managing Director and Senior Analyst of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mr. Kotowski covers the large-cap banks and brokers, private equity companies and the business development corporations. Mr. Kotowski originally joined Oppenheimer in 1985 as a research associate in the banks franchise and was promoted to Senior Bank Analyst two years later. Over the next nine years, he led a team of four in covering over 45 stocks, supporting both large-cap institutional efforts and the firm's small-cap franchise. During this time, he was often represented in Institutional Investor's annual rankings and was consistently ranked among the firm's top analysts. He served as Associate Director of Research and then as Director of Research at Oppenheimer and CIBC World Markets. In 2004, Mr. Kotowski joined Leerink Swann & Co. where he served as Director of Research and Head of Institutional Equities. In 2009, he returned to his roots, rejoining Oppenheimer as Senior Analyst covering the large-cap banks and brokers and has subsequently expanded his coverage into the PE and BDC sectors. Profile
TWST: For people unacquainted with who you are, could you tell us your current coverage, broadly speaking?

Mr. Kotowski: I cover the large universal banks here in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Director, President and CEO: Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)
Interview with the President & CEO and CFO & Treasurer: Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Biotech Companies with Free Cash Flow and a Research Focus
Looking for Predictable Companies That Have Weathered Multiple Cycles
Identifying Potential Investments by Focusing on Insider Activity
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Most Signals are Positive for the Banking Sector in 2018
Bullish on Private Equity Companies Due to Credit Business Growth
Payment Processing Companies Benefiting from Secular Credit Card Growth
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 