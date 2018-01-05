Bullish on Private Equity Companies Due to Credit Business Growth

Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 5, 2018
TWST: For people unacquainted with who you are, could you tell us your current coverage, broadly speaking?
Chris Kotowski is Managing Director and Senior Analyst of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mr. Kotowski covers the large-cap banks and brokers, private equity companies and the business development corporations. Mr. Kotowski originally joined Oppenheimer in 1985 as a research associate in the banks franchise and was promoted to Senior Bank Analyst two years later. Over the next nine years, he led a team of four in covering over 45 stocks, supporting both large-cap institutional efforts and the firm's small-cap franchise. During this time, he was often represented in Institutional Investor's annual rankings and was consistently ranked among the firm's top analysts. He served as Associate Director of Research and then as Director of Research at Oppenheimer and CIBC World Markets. In 2004, Mr. Kotowski joined Leerink Swann & Co. where he served as Director of Research and Head of Institutional Equities. In 2009, he returned to his roots, rejoining Oppenheimer as Senior Analyst covering the large-cap banks and brokers and has subsequently expanded his coverage into the PE and BDC sectors. Profile
Mr. Kotowski: I cover the large universal banks here in