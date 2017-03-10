The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 10, 2017

Building Portfolios with Dividend Growth and Diversification

Katz, David A.
David A. Katz, CFA, is Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc.’s President and Chief Investment Officer and has overall responsibility for the firm’s investment efforts. He graduated summa cum laude from Union College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He received a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in finance, from New York University Graduate School of Business in 1987, graduating with distinction. His numerous works on value investing have earned him various awards and distinctions at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Mr. Katz is a CFA charterholder. After initially working at Management Asset Corporation — Westport, Connecticut — Mr. Katz co-founded Value Matrix Management with the late John M. Gates in 1986. He served as the firm’s Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, and was Head of the Investment Policy Committee. In 1990, he merged Value Matrix Management organization into Matrix Asset Advisors. Mr. Katz chairs the investment policy committee and is a portfolio manager/analyst. He appears frequently as a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Radio, and is a regular contributor on TheStreet.com. Profile
TWST: Maybe we could start out with you telling me about your firm, and then, we'll move into your investment process, and how you build and manage your portfolio.

Mr.

