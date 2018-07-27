The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 27, 2018

Building ETFs with Quality as a Cornerstone of the Process

O’Brien, Connor
Connor O’Brien is the CEO and President of O’Shares ETF Investments. He has extensive global investment experience encompassing over 25 years of involvement in the U.S. and international markets, including 15 years in New York, in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets at Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch, and then in investment management. Mr. O’Brien is a graduate of Dartmouth College with an MBA and Middlebury College with a B.A. in physics and economics. Profile
Word count: 3,362

TWST: Can you share with our readers why you decided to co-found O'Shares ETFs?

Mr. O'Brien: Kevin O'Leary and I created O'Shares ETFs and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the CEO: Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)
Interview with the CEO: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
International Markets Offering Low Valuations and Faster Pace of Growth
Owning High-Quality, Durable Businesses to Achieve Better Returns with Less Risk
Building ETFs with Quality as a Cornerstone of the Process
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovative Small-Cap Health Care Service and Device Companies
Seeing Growth in Smaller Med Tech Companies
Med Tech Benefiting from Several Health Care Trends
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 