Building a Global Strategy From the Bottom Up

Grady Burkett, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. He joined the firm in 2014. Earlier, he worked in the technology and telecommunication sectors — as well as institutional equity research sales at Morningstar. He received both an M.S. and B.S. in mathematics from Wright State University. Profile

Word count: 3,438

TWST: Did you want to talk a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Burkett: Diamond Hill was founded in 2000 and has grown to about $22 billion in