The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 24, 2021

Broadening Traditional Energy Investments to Include Renewables and End Users

Cook, Ben
Ben Cook is a Portfolio Manager and member of the Investment Committee with BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC, which serves as the sub-advisor to the Hennessy BP Funds. He has managed the Hennessy BP Midstream Fund since 2017 and the Hennessy BP Energy Fund since 2019. Prior to joining BP Capital, Mr. Cook spent many years investing in oil and gas markets as a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group, A.G. Hill Partners, and Opsis Capital Management, as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital, and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook received a B.A. in Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. Profile
Word count: 2,955

TWST: Can you comment briefly on the funds you want to discuss today? Also what are the assets are under management currently at Hennessy Funds?

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)
Interview with the Executive Chairman and CEO: Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Disruptive Companies That Will Outperform Over Time
Looking to U.S. Structured Credit Markets for Higher Current Income
Defending Against Loss by Buying Industry Leaders When They're Down
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Infrastructure Players Adapt to U.S Shift from Energy Independence to Energy Transition
Oil and Gas Sector to See Substantial Free Cash Flow Growth
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 