Bringing Risk Management into Every Step of the Investment Process

Peter Anderson is the President of Boston Advisors. Mr. Anderson has been with Boston Advisors for over 10 years working as CMO and a member of the management committee. As President, he is responsible for overseeing the firm's equity, alternative investment and general business practices. Previously, he was with Clay Finlay as a managing director and a member of the board of directors. He has also held various management, sales and marketing positions at Franklin Templeton Institutional, Bankers Trust Company and Citibank. Mr. Anderson received a B.S. degree from Northeastern University and an MBA from Syracuse University. He is a Founder and President of the Boston Investment Professionals. Profile

Word count: 3,134

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Anderson: Sure. Boston Advisors was founded about 30 years ago. We entered the institutional