Bringing Expertise, Longevity and Advocacy to ESG Investing

David Weinstein joined Dana Investment Advisors in May of 2013 and is currently a Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for security selection and portfolio analysis across Dana’s equity strategies. He received both an MBA and undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and a degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Profile
TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?
Mr. Weinstein: I'm David Weinstein. I'm a Portfolio Manager at Dana Investment Advisors. I joined