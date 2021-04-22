The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> April 21, 2021

Big Data Breaches Drive Spending, Boost Revenue in Cybersecurity Sector

Nowinski, Andrew
Andrew Nowinski is Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst of D.A. Davidson & Co. Mr. Nowinski joined D.A. Davidson in 2019 after working for the previous eight years with Piper Jaffray, where he was a top-ranked analyst covering security and software infrastructure. He previously was an analyst with Raymond James, following work as a senior software engineer. He earned an MBA and bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. Mr. Nowinski is part of a team of award-winning analysts whose coverage focuses on nearly 400 publicly traded companies in select industry verticals, including technology, financial services, consumer and retail, diversified industrials and services, and real estate. D.A. Davidson’s Equity Capital Markets group provides capital markets services and products that include investment banking, institutional sales, trading, research and corporate services. The firm’s industry-driven research team is supported by a dedicated group of sales and trading professionals. Profile
Word count: 2,379

TWST: Please introduce your coverage with an update on new companies you are watching.

Mr. Nowinski: Last year at this time, I had just

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Small-Cap Fund Examines ESG Practices, Five-Year Track Record
Deep Fundamental Research at Core of Bottom-Up Fixed Income Selection
Buying Debt Securities That Were Sold for the Wrong Reasons
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
IT Services Companies Gain From Push Toward Digital Transformation
IT Services, Fintech Headed Toward Pre-COVID-Level Growth Rates
Work-From-Anywhere Trend Shapes Business Software Landscape
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 