September 21, 2017

Benefiting from Growth Trends in the Small-Cap Space

Prial, Nancy
Nancy Prial, CFA, is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at Essex Investment Management Company, LLC. She is the portfolio manager for the micro, small and smid growth strategies. Earlier, she worked at Burridge Growth Partners as the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President responsible for the smid and small-cap growth strategies. The Essex Small Cap Growth Strategy was launched and developed by Ms. Prial in 2001 while at Burridge. Previously, she worked for four years as a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at American Century Investors where her responsibilities included leading the team that managed the Heritage Fund. She began her career at Frontier Capital Management where she was both a fundamental analyst and portfolio manager in the small and midcap area. She received a degree in electrical engineering and mathematics from Bucknell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. Prial is a trustee at Bucknell and is the Chair of the finance committee. She is also on the executive board of the Evanston Art Center. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?           

Ms. Prial: Essex Investment Management is a firm that is focused on growth stock

Benefiting from Growth Trends in the Small-Cap Space
