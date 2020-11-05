Being Disciplined, Consistent and Patient as a Value Investor

John Buckingham is Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz. Mr. Buckingham joined AFAM Capital in 1987 and Kovitz in 2018 as part of the Kovitz acquisition of AFAM. He has more than 30 years of investment management experience and serves as Editor of The Prudent Speculator, which has been a trusted newsletter for over 40 years. Mr. Buckingham chairs the AFAM investment committee, leading a team that performs comprehensive investment research and financial market analysis. He has been featured in Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, and frequently contributes to CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox Business News. Mr. Buckingham is a recognized industry contributor who regularly speaks at prominent industry seminars and events. Profile

Word count: 6,387

TWST: When The Wall Street Transcript last spoke to you, it was before the acquisition that led to you joining Kovitz in 2018. Please tell us about the new parent