The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> February 14, 2020

Banks in the Western Region Finished Very Strong in 2019

Coffey, Timothy
Timothy Coffey is Director, Banks & Thrifts at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Prior to joining Janney in 2019, Mr. Coffey was a vice president and research analyst at FIG Partners LLC, a premier investment banking and research firm specializing in community banks. Before joining FIG Partners, Mr. Coffey was a research analyst at Green Street Capital Management. Prior to that, he covered the banking industry for several business publications in San Diego, California. He has more than 20 years of financial services experience. Mr. Coffey received a B.A. degree in economics from San Diego State University and both an MBA degree and an M.S. degree in financial analysis from the University of San Francisco. Profile
Word count: 2,551

TWST: Please introduce your coverage with a look back at 2019.

Mr. Coffey: I cover more than two dozen banks and thrifts in the Western region

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Interview with the President and CEO: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Strategy That Offers Higher Current Yield and Downside Protection
Driving Overall Returns Through Stock Selection in the SMID- and Small-Cap Space
Looking at the Past and the Present to Gain Insights into the Probable Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nonbank Lenders Creating Competition and Pressure in the Banking Sector
Banks in the Western Region Finished Very Strong in 2019
Budgets and Consolidation Will Be Focus Areas in 2020
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 