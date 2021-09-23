The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> September 23, 2021

Bad News Is Good News for the Defense Sector

Langenberg, Brian
Brian Langenberg, Principal and Strategist at Langenberg & Company, LLC, advises clients globally with a particular focus on industry, energy, resources, infrastructure and education, as well as providing investment strategy to institutional investors. He appears on CNBC, Fox Business News, CNN and other media. Mr. Langenberg was first recognized by the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in 1999, and he or his firm have earned subsequent awards in II, The Wall Street Journal and StarMine helped by research innovations including the seminal Multi-Industry Greybook in 2001, ROIC-based deal analysis, revenue component analysis and business unit trends. Mr. Langenberg is also a former Naval Intelligence Officer with expertise in geopolitics, logistics and trade, and uniquely integrates geopolitical analysis and macroeconomic assessment with bottom-up fundamental research. He teaches in the U.S. and Asia and serves as a mentor for the CFA Global Investment Challenge. Profile
Word count: 2,996

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Langenberg: Sure. Langenberg & Company provides investment strategy and advisory services to

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Standex International Corp. (NYSE:SXI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building a Barbell Portfolio: Mega Caps Offset Smaller Growth Names
Small-Cap Innovators Include Maker of a Better Breast Implant
ETF Offers Cost-Efficient Exposure to Big Data Subsector
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bad News Is Good News for the Defense Sector
Industrial Markets Shaped by Big Shifts Toward Automation and Green Energy
Full-Price Retail Environment Offsets Supply Chain, Labor Challenges
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 