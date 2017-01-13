The Wall Street Transcript
Assessing Future Earnings Potential in the Small-Cap Space

Bhatia, Sandeep
Sandeep Bhatia, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Silvant Capital Management LLC. He is Senior Portfolio Manager for the RidgeWorth Silvant Large Cap Growth Stock Fund and the RidgeWorth Silvant Small Cap Growth Stock Fund — lead — subadvised by Silvant Capital Management LLC. Earlier, he was a senior research analyst for Eagle Asset Management, focusing on the health care sector; was a sellside senior equity research analyst in the health care sector at Piper Jaffray; and was an equity research analyst at Dain Rauscher Wessels. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in finance and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Iowa State University. He also has a chemical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Bhatia: Yes. Silvant Capital has six investment professionals, and we manage about $1.4 billion, overall

