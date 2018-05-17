Assessing Equities on Valuation Factors and Company-Specific Catalysts

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 17, 2018
TWST: Please start with an introduction to TCW and an overview of the funds you manage.
Diane E. Jaffee is Group Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of The TCW Group, Inc. Ms. Jaffee is the Senior Portfolio Manager for the TCW Relative Value Large Cap, TCW Relative Value Dividend Appreciation and TCW Relative Value Mid Cap strategies and funds. She joined TCW through the acquisition of SG Cowen Asset Management in 2001. She had been a senior portfolio manager at Cowen Asset Management since 1995 and continues in that role at TCW. She has more than 30 years of investment experience. Before joining Cowen, she was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Kidder, Peabody & Co. from 1986 to 1995. Prior to that, she was Vice President at Lehman Management Company from 1985 to 1986 and an equity analyst with Prudential Insurance from 1982 to 1985. In 2007, Ms. Jaffee was named the Separately Managed Accounts Award winner in the Large Cap Equity category by Standard & Poor’s and its award partners Prima Capital and Investment Advisor magazine. The TCW Relative Value Large Cap, Dividend Appreciation and Mid Cap mutual funds have been each awarded The Wall Street Journal’s “Category Kings” in their respective categories, multiple times in 2012, and the TCW Dividend Appreciation Fund was ranked the number-one top-performing fund among Lipper Equity Income Funds for 2012. In 2013, the TCW Relative Value Large Cap mutual fund was ranked number-one fund for the first quarter and the number-six fund for the one-year period ending March 31, 2013, among Large Cap Value peers, while the Dividend Appreciation Fund ranked number two for the quarter and number three for the one-year period ending March 31, 2013, among Equity Income peers. Ms. Jaffee holds a B.A. in economics from Wellesley College, 1982. She has completed postgraduate work in finance and accounting at Rutgers University Graduate School of Management and is a CFA charterholder. Ms. Jaffee is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, the Economic Club of New York and the CFA Society. Profile
Ms. Jaffee: TCW is a quiet giant in the institutional money management