Assessing Each Client’s Unique Needs and Situation

Todd A. Johnston is President of 1620 Investment Advisors, Inc. Mr. Johnston graduated from Union College in New York with a degree in industrial economics. He received a Master of Science degree in finance from Boston College in 1992. Prior to founding 1620 Investment Advisors, Mr. Johnston worked for Invesco for 12 years in their Boston office. During his tenure at Invesco, his duties included Assistant to Portfolio Manager, Assistant to the Director of Research, Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Johnston’s primary investment experience has centered on quantitative modeling, fundamental analysis and portfolio management for small-, medium- and large-capitalization securities, as well as real estate securities. Within the year prior to leaving Invesco, Mr. Johnston was an associate partner with the firm and was one of three portfolio managers managing over $1 billion in real estate securities. He has 25 years of direct investment experience. Mr. Johnston is married with two children and resides in Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts. Profile

Mr. Johnston: We've been around since 1999. All of the investment people