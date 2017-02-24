Applying Bottom-Up Fundamental Research in the Large-Cap Space

Owen Fitzpatrick, CFA, is the Lead Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. He has over 30 years of experience in trust and investment management. Earlier, he worked for Deutsche Asset Management, including as Managing Director and Head of the U.S. Equity Platform. As Head of U.S. Equities, he oversaw all active U.S. equity strategies, and as a portfolio manager, he managed the Large Cap Growth and Large Cap Core portfolios. Prior to Deutsche Asset Management, he managed equity portfolios for Chemical Bank, where he was also responsible for research coverage of the consumer cyclical sector. Additionally, he was a portfolio manager at Manufacturers Hanover Trust. He received both an undergraduate degree in finance and an MBA from Fordham University. Profile

Mr. Fitzpatrick: Aristotle manages just over $13 billion across our affiliates. We are part of a