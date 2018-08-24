Applying a Value Investment Approach to an ESG Fund

Kevin V. Dreyer is Co-Chief Investment Officer, Value at GAMCO Investors, Inc. He serves as a portfolio manager of the Gabelli Asset Fund, the Gabelli Equity Trust, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, the Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust, the Gabelli ESG Fund, the Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust, and the Gabelli Food of All Nations NextShares. He is also part of the All Cap Value, Small Cap Value and ESG/SRI separately managed account portfolio management teams. Mr. Dreyer joined GAMCO in 2005 as a research analyst following the food and beverage industries. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Banc of America Securities in the mergers and acquisitions department. He later worked in the international equity group at MacKay Shields. Mr. Dreyer has appeared on CNBC, Bloomberg Television and Radio, and Fox Business Network, and has been quoted in publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Businessweek and Reuters. Mr. Dreyer holds a BSE from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia Business School, and is a member of the board of directors of the Diller-Quaile School of Music and Catholic Big Sisters & Big Brothers, both in New York City. Since 1987, GAMCO has worked with socially responsible institutions to meet their values-based investing objectives through individual equity mandates as well as a mutual fund. Profile Christina Alfandary is Managing Director, ESG and Sustainable Investments at GAMCO Asset Management Inc. At GAMCO, Ms. Alfandary oversees the company’s expansion of its ESG integration efforts and ESG investing capabilities. Ms. Alfandary has over 25 years of experience in the investment business. Prior to rejoining GAMCO, she served as Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., until 2015. Among her responsibilities, she was instrumental in a U.S. product launch of an innovative green bond product developed in collaboration with the World Bank. Prior to Nikko AM, she was a vice president at GAMCO Investors from 2000 to 2005 where she worked with institutional and high net worth clients. Her investment experience includes working at Morgan Stanley from 1990 to 2000, as both a banker and in institutional fixed income sales and trading. Ms. Alfandary is an active speaker at conferences and panels related to ESG. She has additionally appeared on TV and radio programs focused on ESG and responsible investing education. She is a guest lecturer on ESG investing at Fordham University. A native of California, Ms. Alfandary received an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School after earning her B.A. from Lewis & Clark College. Profile

Word count: 3,977

TWST: Please share an overview of Gabelli, and tell us about your role and the funds you manage.

Mr. Dreyer: Gabelli Funds is the mutual fund