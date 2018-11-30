Applying a Value-Based Style in a Momentum-Based Market

John G. Ullman is President and Founder of John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Earlier, he was President of USGM Securities, Inc., and at Corning Inc. worked in financial management. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a focus in financial management. He was named the Corning Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1997. Profile

Word count: 6,428

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm? It sounds like an exciting time.

Mr. Ullman: Thank you. It is. We just finished our 40th