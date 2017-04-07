Applying a Psychiatry Background to Portfolio Management

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 7, 2017
TWST: To begin, maybe you could tell me a little bit about the firm, and then, let's go into your background in investing and focus a little bit on that because it is something
John W. Schott, M.D., is Director, Chairman of the investment committee and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Value Strategy, joining Steinberg Global Asset Management Ltd. within two years of the firm’s inception. He became a shareholder in 1998. His decades managing client portfolios make him an insightful and valuable asset to the team. A value-oriented investor, nationally recognized for his expertise in the psychology of investing, Dr. Schott is a frequent guest expert when the press needs his insight, including those at Forbes, Forbes.com, CBS and The Wall Street Journal. He has also been a guest on CNBC and ABC News. Dr. Schott authored an investment book, Mind Over Money; is an active lecturer on the psychology of investing; and is Co-Chairman of Harvard University’s annual Congress on the Psychology of Investing. Now a retired practicing psychiatrist, he was the Chairman of the department of psychiatry at the Metro West Hospital in Natick, Massachusetts, taught at Harvard Medical School and was President of Psychservices, PC, in Natick. In 1975, Dr. Schott became a diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology. He is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Schott is active in community affairs. He is the moderator of the First Congregational Church of Winter Park, Florida, and he is a board member of Templeton Religion Trust. Profile