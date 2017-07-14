The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> July 14, 2017

Analyzing the Secular Drivers Within Communications Infrastructure and Telecom

Gutman, Robert
Robert Gutman is Director and Equity Research Analyst covering the communications infrastructure and telecom services sectors at Guggenheim Securities. Mr. Gutman has over 17 years of relevant experience. Prior to joining Guggenheim Securities, he was a director in the communications infrastructure and telecom services research practice at Evercore ISI. In 2016, he was a member of the team voted number two for communications infrastructure in the annual Institutional Investor survey and number three in stock picking for the REIT sector in the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards. He also worked previously as a research analyst at Robotti & Co. and GAMCO — Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Gutman earned his B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and holds a master’s in finance from the London Business School. Profile
TWST: Please introduce your coverage and tell us about the surrounding industry dynamics.

Mr. Gutman: Our coverage universe is communications infrastructure and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS)
Interview with the Corporate VP of Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
China’s Economy Shifting from Investment Focus to Consumer Spending
Allocating to Developing Markets for Diversification and Higher Expected Returns
Combining Bottom-Up Fundamental Analysis with a Quantitative Overlay
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Analyzing the Secular Drivers Within Communications Infrastructure and Telecom
Satellite Companies Benefiting from Growth in Data Traffic
Increased Focus on Content as Consumers Shift to Digital Consumption
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This