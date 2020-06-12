Analyzing Stock and Bond Markets Based on Risk Levels

Barry James, CFA, CIC, is President, CEO and Portfolio Manager with James Investment Research, Inc., and President of the James Advantage Funds. Mr. James received his undergraduate degree from The United States Air Force Academy and his master's degree from Boston University. He joined James Investment Research in its beginning years before a tour of duty as an officer with the United States Air Force. He returned to the company in 1986. Profile

Word count: 3,462

TWST: Could you provide us with an update on the balanced fund called the Golden Rainbow?

Mr. James: The James Balanced: Golden Rainbow Fund,