General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 4, 2021

Analyzing International Equities for ROI and Life Cycle

Hosomizu, Masa
Masakazu Hosomizu is a Partner and Portfolio Manager of RMB Capital Management LLC. He joined the firm in September 2013 as a Portfolio Manager. In his role, Mr. Hosomizu directly oversees the firm’s international equity investments, engaging in a disciplined research process that includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis, which is supported by regular research travels for meetings with companies and their management teams. Prior to joining RMB, Mr. Hosomizu spent eight years with Coghill Capital Management and held various roles within Nomura Securities Company, the largest brokerage and investment banking firm in Japan. He earned his bachelor’s degree in law from The University of Tokyo, his MBA in finance and accounting from The University of Chicago, and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,728

TWST: If you wouldn't mind, start by telling us a bit about RMB Capital's business, your overall investment philosophy, and what differentiates your research and

