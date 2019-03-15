Analyzing a Company’s Ability to Generate Free Cash Flow

Eric R. Heyman is Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Director of Research of Olstein Capital Management, L.P., and Portfolio Manager of the Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund and Olstein All Cap Value funds. Previously, he was an accountant with Norstar Energy, a subsidiary of Orange and Rockland Utility. He received a degree in accounting from Pace University. Profile Timothy S. Kang, Senior Vice President and Senior Research Analyst, joined Olstein Capital Management, L.P. in April 2006. Previously, he held the position of Vice President/Equity Research Analyst with Citigroup Asset Management, covering Asia ex-Japan financial companies and assisted in covering U.S. banks. Prior to Citigroup, Mr. Kang was an Assistant Vice President at PPM America, where he was a member of the high yield bank loan team working on private bank loan transactions. Before that, he was a senior auditor at Arthur Andersen, LLP. Mr. Kang holds an M.S. in accountancy from DePaul University and a B.S. in speech with a concentration in economics from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Profile

Word count: 3,301

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Heyman: Sure. At Olstein Capital Management, we are value investors who look for