All-Cap Fund Uses Framework to Spot Beneficiaries of the Reopening

Justin P. White, CFA, is Portfolio Manager at T. Rowe Price’s US Multi-Cap Growth Equity Strategy. That includes the T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund, in the U.S. Equity Division. He is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee of the US Multi-Cap Growth Equity Strategy and a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Structured Research Equity, US Growth Stock, US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity, US Mid-Cap Growth Equity, US Mid-Cap Value Equity, and Communications and Technology Equity Strategies. He graduated from Dartmouth College. He majored in applied mathematics and economics. He was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He also received an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about T. Rowe Price?

Mr. White: T. Rowe Price is a global investment management organization that offers a wide array