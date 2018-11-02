Aiming for Good Risk-Adjusted Returns Over a Full Market Cycle

Clay Kirkland, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital. He is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolio. He is also the Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Select Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Select portfolio. Mr. Kirkland focuses on research and valuation of mid- and large-cap equity securities. A CFA charterholder, he earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and received a B.S./B.A. degree, cum laude, in economics from Auburn University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Kirkland: Sure. Intrepid Capital started in 1995 and originally managed separate