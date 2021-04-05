AI-Powered ETF Works with IBM Watson to Analyze Market Data

Chris Natividad is CIO and Co-Founder of EquBot. Mr. Natividad brings more than 15 years of experience in the institutional investment management industry. Previously, he was an Investment Portfolio Manager for Gilead Sciences and Apple Inc.’s Braeburn Capital and was responsible for managing multi-billion-dollar onshore and offshore investment portfolios. Mr. Natividad’s previous experience also includes investment management and analysis across a variety of asset classes for several financial service firms including Goldman Sachs and Franklin Templeton. He holds an MBA, B.S. and B.A. from UC Berkeley. Profile

Word count: 3,367

TWST: Can you briefly describe the fund that you wanted to discuss today?

Mr. Natividad: AIEQ is the ticker, and it is the first AI-powered