The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 5, 2021

AI-Powered ETF Works with IBM Watson to Analyze Market Data

Natividad, Chris
Chris Natividad is CIO and Co-Founder of EquBot. Mr. Natividad brings more than 15 years of experience in the institutional investment management industry. Previously, he was an Investment Portfolio Manager for Gilead Sciences and Apple Inc.’s Braeburn Capital and was responsible for managing multi-billion-dollar onshore and offshore investment portfolios. Mr. Natividad’s previous experience also includes investment management and analysis across a variety of asset classes for several financial service firms including Goldman Sachs and Franklin Templeton. He holds an MBA, B.S. and B.A. from UC Berkeley. Profile
Word count: 3,367

TWST: Can you briefly describe the fund that you wanted to discuss today?

Mr. Natividad: AIEQ is the ticker, and it is the first AI-powered

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and the Investor Relations Contact: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)
Interview with the General Manager, Video: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Deep Fundamental Research at Core of Bottom-Up Fixed Income Selection
Buying Debt Securities That Were Sold for the Wrong Reasons
Micro-Cap Fund Bets on Bigger Returns in Riskier Playing Field
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Despite Volatility, Cannabis Industry Has Strong Tailwinds for Growth
Increased Savings Rate, Stimulus Checks Mean More Cash for Leisure Activities
U.S. Leisure Air Travel Set to Rebound, Business and International to Follow
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 