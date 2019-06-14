AI, IoT and Self-Driving Vehicles Are the Biggest Trends in Semiconductors

Mitch Steves is an Analyst at RBC Capital Markets primarily focused on networking equipment and semiconductor companies. In 2016 and 2017, he was noted as a “Rising Star of Wall Street Research” according to Institutional Investor magazine in three categories: Telecom & Networking Equipment, Semiconductors and IT Hardware/EMS. He started at RBC in 2011 and launched coverage in 2015. Earlier, he held positions at Gleacher and Company covering hardware and networking equipment and worked as an investment banker at Cowen and Company. He holds an economics degree from the University of California Berkeley. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about RBC?

Mr. Steves: RBC is essentially the largest bank in Canada. We cover a wide range of