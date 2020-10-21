Aerospace and Defense Is a Tale of Two Cities in the Current Environment

Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> October 21, 2020
Carter Copeland is President of Melius Research, where he is also the lead research analyst covering the global aerospace and defense sector. In the dozen years prior to joining Melius, he was ranked in Institutional Investor’s annual survey of top analysts in every year since taking over lead coverage responsibility, including most recently a number-two rank in 2017. Last year, Mr. Copeland was also named the number-one aerospace and defense analyst on Wall Street by Institutional Investor’s Alpha magazine. Mr. Copeland previously was a managing director and senior analyst covering aerospace and defense for Barclays Plc and Lehman Brothers. Before beginning his career as an equity analyst, Mr. Copeland worked as a research assistant at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., where he was an assistant to the Federal Open Market Committee — FOMC — and conducted and published academic research on various topics in corporate finance, most notably pension management. Mr. Copeland graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in economics. He was valedictorian of his class. He also received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. He was a member of the Corporate Leaders program at the Council on Foreign Relations. Profile
Word count: 3,631
TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?
Mr. Copeland: Carter Copeland with Melius Research and author of the book Lessons from the