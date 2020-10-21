The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> October 21, 2020

Aerospace and Defense Is a Tale of Two Cities in the Current Environment

Copeland, Carter
Carter Copeland is President of Melius Research, where he is also the lead research analyst covering the global aerospace and defense sector. In the dozen years prior to joining Melius, he was ranked in Institutional Investor’s annual survey of top analysts in every year since taking over lead coverage responsibility, including most recently a number-two rank in 2017. Last year, Mr. Copeland was also named the number-one aerospace and defense analyst on Wall Street by Institutional Investor’s Alpha magazine. Mr. Copeland previously was a managing director and senior analyst covering aerospace and defense for Barclays Plc and Lehman Brothers. Before beginning his career as an equity analyst, Mr. Copeland worked as a research assistant at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., where he was an assistant to the Federal Open Market Committee — FOMC — and conducted and published academic research on various topics in corporate finance, most notably pension management. Mr. Copeland graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in economics. He was valedictorian of his class. He also received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. He was a member of the Corporate Leaders program at the Council on Foreign Relations. Profile
Word count: 3,631

TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?

Mr. Copeland: Carter Copeland with Melius Research and author of the book Lessons from the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Interview with the President: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking a More Conservative Position to Protect Assets
Using a Long-Term Perspective to Build Portfolios of Solid Businesses
Looking for Companies with Network Effects and Enduring Pricing Power
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Aerospace and Defense Is a Tale of Two Cities in the Current Environment
Industrial Sector Expected to Have Three or Four Tailwinds in 2021
The Pace of Demand Recovery Is a Big Uncertainty for Airlines
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 