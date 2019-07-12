The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 12, 2019

Actively Managing Funds of Funds with Analytical Software

Miller, Kevin R.
Kevin R. Miller is Chief Executive Officer of Systelligence, LLC and Portfolio Manager of The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy Funds. Mr. Miller is responsible for the investment oversight of the six E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy — RMS — mutual funds. His career in the securities industry began in 1986 as a registered representative assisting individual clients and qualified plans with the proper asset selection and allocation. In 1997, Mr. Miller launched an open architecture platform of investments to expand access to some of the best investments in the industry. In 2007, he wrote and programmed The E-Valuator investment analytical software. The software proved to be a game changer for his clients, which drove him to create a software company, The E-Valuator, LLC, in 2011. This software is the driving force behind the investment analytics involved with The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy Funds. Today, The E-Valuator investment analytical software is sold as a planning tool to advisers throughout the United States. In February 2012, Mr. Miller launched The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy collective trust funds. The superior performance generated by these collective trust funds, as well as client demand, drove him to transition these funds from collective trust funds into 1940 Act mutual funds in May 2016. He is a graduate of Northern State University where he earned a B.S. in business management and marketing, and has obtained multiple industry designations over his 30-plus years in the industry. Mr. Miller is a frequent speaker at investment conferences across the United States and has appeared in multiple trade journals, including The Wall Street Journal, Investment News and FA Magazine. Profile
Word count: 2,282

TWST: Can you briefly go over The E-Valuator investments technique that you have and your overall approach? Can you provide an update since we spoke in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)
Interview with the President and CEO: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman, CEO and President: Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Equities for the Long Term Using a Value Discipline
Actively Managing Funds of Funds with Analytical Software
Using a Quantitative Approach to Invest in Small Caps Globally
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Reimbursement May Be a Hurdle to Success for Med-Tech Companies
Med-Tech Investment Opportunities in the Musculoskeletal and Ophthalmic Spaces
Employment and Demographics a Positive for Medical Products Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 