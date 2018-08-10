The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 10, 2018

Actively Managing a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ETF

Kelly, Brian
Brian Kelly is Founder and CEO of BKCM, LLC and Portfolio Manager of REX Shares BKC Blockchain ETF. Mr. Kelly is an investor, author and financial markets commentator. He has over 20 years of institutional investing experience in global financial markets and macroeconomics, and over five years of experience in digital currencies. Mr. Kelly is the author of the book The Bitcoin Big Bang: How Alternative Currencies are About to Change the World. He is also a CNBC contributor that can be seen regularly on “Fast Money.” Profile
Word count: 3,009

TWST: Can you explain your role with REX Shares?

Mr. Kelly: I run BKCM. BKCM is a cryptocurrency money management firm. We manage a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)
Interview with the EVP and Chief Operating Officer: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
Interview with the President and CEO: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Generating Attractive Returns Through Stock Selection in a Long/Short Fund
Actively Managing a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ETF
Finding Growth Opportunities in Names Related to Housing and Millennials
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Discipline and Thoughtfulness Important as REITs Are Late in the Cycle
A Better Mood in REITs After a Second-Quarter Rebound
Rising Rate Environment a Short-Term Concern and a Long-Term Positive for REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 