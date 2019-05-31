Achieving Returns from Dividends and Stock Performance in the Natural Gas Sector

Ryan C. Kelley, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of Hennessy Funds. Mr. Kelley joined Hennessy Funds in 2012 through the acquisition of FBR Funds. He began his career as an associate in corporate finance at FBR & Co., a leading investment bank, and later joined their institutional equity research team. Mr. Kelley was named to the FBR Funds Portfolio Management team in 2005. Mr. Kelley received a B.A. in anthropology and geology from Oberlin College, and he is a CFA charterholder and a member of both The Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Society North Carolina. Profile L. Joshua Wein, CAIA, is Co-Portfolio Manager of Hennessy Funds. Prior to joining Hennessy Funds in 2018, Mr. Wein served as Director of Alternative Investments and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sterling Capital Management and as Portfolio Manager at Bellator Capital Partners. He also worked as an associate equity research analyst at First Union Securities. Mr. Wein received a BBA in finance from Emory University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder and member of the CFA Society North Carolina and the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. Profile

Word count: 3,726

TWST: Can you briefly describe the fund that you wanted to talk about today?

Mr. Kelley: We are going to talk about the Hennessy Gas Utility