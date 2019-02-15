A Positive Outlook for West Coast Banks in 2019

Timothy Coffey is Vice President and Research Analyst at FIG Partners, LLC. Mr. Coffey joined FIG Partners in 2007 and has more than 17 years of financial services experience. He is part of FIG’s research team and covers banks and thrifts in the Western U.S. Before joining FIG, he was a research analyst for Green Street Capital Management, an asset manager focused exclusively on micro- and small-cap community bank stocks. Prior to that, Mr. Coffey covered the banking industry for several business publications in San Diego, California, when he won a first-place award in investigative reporting from the Associated Press in 2004. He received both an MBA degree and an M.S. degree in financial analysis from the University of San Francisco. Mr. Coffey also received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from San Diego State University. Profile

TWST: What is your role at the firm, and what research coverage does it encompass?

Mr. Coffey: As a West Coast bank analyst for FIG Partners,