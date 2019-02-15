The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> February 15, 2019

A Positive Outlook for West Coast Banks in 2019

Coffey, Timothy
Timothy Coffey is Vice President and Research Analyst at FIG Partners, LLC. Mr. Coffey joined FIG Partners in 2007 and has more than 17 years of financial services experience. He is part of FIG’s research team and covers banks and thrifts in the Western U.S. Before joining FIG, he was a research analyst for Green Street Capital Management, an asset manager focused exclusively on micro- and small-cap community bank stocks. Prior to that, Mr. Coffey covered the banking industry for several business publications in San Diego, California, when he won a first-place award in investigative reporting from the Associated Press in 2004. He received both an MBA degree and an M.S. degree in financial analysis from the University of San Francisco. Mr. Coffey also received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from San Diego State University. Profile
Word count: 2,887

TWST: What is your role at the firm, and what research coverage does it encompass?

Mr. Coffey: As a West Coast bank analyst for FIG Partners,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP and CFO: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Growth Opportunities in Microcap Stocks
Protecting in Down Markets Through Compounding
Seeking Small Caps with the Potential to Become Large Companies
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Regional Banks Still Trading at Steep Discounts Despite Rallying Back
A Positive Outlook for West Coast Banks in 2019
Banks Investing in Technology and Growth Initiatives
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 