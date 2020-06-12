A Gradual Recovery Is Expected in the Med-Tech Space

Ryan Zimmerman is a Managing Director and Medical Technology Analyst at BTIG. He provides coverage across the medical technology sector, focusing primarily on orthopedic and surgical companies. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Zimmerman was a senior associate at Canaccord Genuity, providing medical technology coverage with an emphasis on musculoskeletal companies. Previously, he was the Director of Surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he oversaw operations for a Level 1 trauma hospital in the Chicago area. Mr. Zimmerman also held hospital management roles at Presence Health and was a fellow in hospital management at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He is board certified in hospital management and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Mr. Zimmerman earned a B.S. in anthropology and zoology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Illinois-Chicago School of Public Health. Profile

Word count: 2,858

TWST: How do you define your coverage in the medical device space? What do you look for in your coverage?

Mr. Zimmerman: Last time we spoke, I