Using a Thematic Investment Strategy to Find Great Businesses

Jason Vintiadis is a Portfolio Manager for the Paduano Group at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, responsible for managing and sourcing investment ideas for the Paduano Group thematic portfolios. Previously, Mr. Vintiadis was a Principal at Tontine Partners, a Connecticut-based investment partnership with a focus on small-cap industrial companies. He received a B.A. in economics at Middlebury College and an MBA from MIT. Profile

Mr. Vintiadis: Yes, this is Jason Vintiadis with the Paduano Group at Neuberger Berman.

TWST: And what's your