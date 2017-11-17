Using Small-Firm Advantage to Invest Off the Beaten Path

Matt Sweeney is the Managing Partner of Laughing Water Capital. Laughing Water Capital is a private investment fund formed in February of 2016. The fund employs a value-based strategy to identify mispriced securities for inclusion in a concentrated portfolio of eight to 20 investments that the Managing Partner believes provide the opportunity for anomalous returns over three-to-five-year periods. While the fund’s mandate allows it to seek long and short investments across geographies, market caps and capital structures, the fund primarily invests long in small and midcap U.S.-based equity securities that are off the radar of larger, less patient investors. Profile

Mr. Sweeney: My name is Matt Sweeney. I am the Founder and Managing Partner of Laughing Water Capital.

TWST: And could you tell me a little