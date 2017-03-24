Using Intangible Assets to Identify Undervalued Stocks

Uncategorized >> Analyst Interviews >> March 24, 2017
TWST: I was reviewing your website and reading your commentary, and you have a very interesting approach, so I thought I would let you talk about how, from your view, the economy has
Dr. Gautam Dhingra, CFA, is the Founder and CEO of High Pointe Capital Management, LLC. From 2008 to 2010, Dr. Dhingra was also a lecturer of finance at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Prior to starting High Pointe Capital Management, LLC, Dr. Dhingra was the partner in charge of investment consulting at Hewitt Associates responsible for the Midwest, Southwest and Western United States. Dr. Dhingra joined Hewitt Associates in 1986 as Director of Investment Research and became a partner in the firm in 1993. He developed the firm's asset allocation model and led the team that developed its 401k plan investment consulting practice. His work in the area of asset allocation was recognized when he was invited to write the chapter on asset-liability management for the _Pension Investment Handbook_. At Hewitt Associates, Dr. Dhingra advised numerous blue-chip clients as to how to structure their investment programs. Dr. Dhingra has served as a member of the board of directors of the CFA Society of Chicago. He has also served as a member of the board of regents of the 2007, 2008 and 2009 Financial Analysts Seminar presented by the CFA Institute. Currently, he is the co-Chair of CFA Institute Investment Research Challenge, Chicago Chapter. Dr. Dhingra holds a Ph.D. in finance, with a specialization in investments, from the University of Florida. He is a CFA charterholder having earned his charter in 1987. Profile