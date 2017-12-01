The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 1, 2017

Using Historical Factors to Identify Best-Performing Stocks

Watts, Randy
Randy Watts, CFA, is the Chief Investment Strategist at William O'Neil + Co. Inc. With more than 25 years of equity asset management experience, Mr. Watts has a specific focus on large- and small-cap growth stocks. He started his career as an Equity Analyst at Freedom Capital Management in Boston, before spending nine years at Westfield Capital Management as an Equity Analyst and then as a Partner and Portfolio Manager overseeing a $500-plus million growth stock portfolio. While at The Boston Company, Mr. Watts was a Senior Managing Director with responsibility for small- and midcap growth investments. He managed $4 billion in long and long/short equity portfolios and hired, trained and managed a team of investment professionals. Most recently, Mr. Watts ran a $300 million long/short equity portfolio for Folger Hill Asset Management in New York. He is a graduate of University of Virginia. He is on the film and video committee at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. Mr. Watts also serves on the Leadership Councils for both the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine and the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Profile

TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mr. Watts: This is Randy Watts. I'm the Chief Investment Strategist for William O'Neil +

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CFO and the Chief Business Officer: Nuevolution AB (NUE.ST)
Interview with the CEO: NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using Historical Factors to Identify Best-Performing Stocks
A Special Situation Strategy Focused on Distressed Companies
Controlling Downside Volatility with a Disciplined Investment Strategy
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Positive Outlook on Medical Office Buildings Despite Health Care REIT Caution
Dental and Veterinary Verticals Offer Compelling Opportunities for Investors
Medical Devices and Diagnostics a Way to Avoid Macro Health Care Noise
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 