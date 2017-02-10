The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 10, 2017

Using Dividends as a Valuation Methodology

Lauren Rich Fine, CFA, is Managing Director at Gries Financial LLC. Earlier, she was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch in equity research, where she was named to the Institutional Investor All-American Research team, holding the number one position in her coverage universe for 11 years. She also was an Executive Search Consultant at Howard & O’Brien, focused on C-Suite and board searches. She holds an undergraduate degree from Tufts University and an MBA from the Stern School of Management at New York University. Also, she is on the board of six nonprofits and is the Investment Committee Chair for three of those. Profile
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Ms. Fine: Yes, Lauren Rich Fine.

TWST: And what's your title in the firm, Lauren?

Ms.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Value Investing with a Business-Owner Mentality
Timing the Market with a Tactical Asset Allocation ETF
Using Dividends as a Valuation Methodology
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This