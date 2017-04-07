Understanding the Potential Impact of Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology

Brock Pierce is a Founder and Managing Partner at Blockchain Capital. He is also Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation. Blockchain Capital has invested in more than 30 Blockchain-enabling technology companies. Mr. Pierce is also a founder, adviser or board member of GoCoin, Tether, ZenBox, Blade Financial, Expresscoin, Noble Markets, BitGo, ChangeTip, BlockStreet, Coin Congress and Plug and Play. Profile

Mr. Pierce: This is Brock Pierce. I'm Managing Partner and Founder of Blockchain Capital. I have been in the bitcoin and