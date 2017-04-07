The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Uncategorized >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 7, 2017

Understanding the Potential Impact of Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology

Pierce, Brock
Brock Pierce is a Founder and Managing Partner at Blockchain Capital. He is also Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation. Blockchain Capital has invested in more than 30 Blockchain-enabling technology companies. Mr. Pierce is also a founder, adviser or board member of GoCoin, Tether, ZenBox, Blade Financial, Expresscoin, Noble Markets, BitGo, ChangeTip, BlockStreet, Coin Congress and Plug and Play. Profile
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mr. Pierce: This is Brock Pierce. I'm Managing Partner and Founder of Blockchain Capital. I have been in the bitcoin and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO, President and Chairman: Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Reeds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
A Private Equity-Like Approach to Investing in Small Caps
Seeking Solid Businesses Facing Strategic Challenges
Using a Thematic Investment Strategy to Find Great Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants
Despite Strong Macro Data, Restaurant Sales Remain Volatile
Restaurants Investing in Mobile Order and Pay Gain Traction
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This