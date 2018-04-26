The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> April 26, 2018

Transformational Opportunity Among Real Estate Names

Campbell, John
John Campbell is a Managing Director and Research Analyst covering real estate-related stocks across a handful of industries for Stephens Inc. He joined Stephens Inc. in 2011 as a Research Associate in the business services and insurance brokerage space. Mr. Campbell was promoted into a lead analyst role in 2014, and has since built and currently leads the firm's Real Estate Services practice. Prior to joining Stephens Inc., Mr. Campbell spent time as a corporate strategy planning analyst at FedEx. He holds a B.A. in banking and finance and an MBA from Ole Miss. Profile
TWST: Let's start with a snapshot of your coverage universe.

Mr. Campbell: I think we've taken a bit of a unique approach, in that most guys on the sell side will be somewhat vertically

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)
Interview with the Founder: eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE:XBLK)
Interview with the CEO and Managing Director: DigitalX Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGGXF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Transformational Opportunity Among Real Estate Names
M&A to Have Significant Impact on REITs This Year
Blockchain Technology Potentially Disruptive for Financial Services
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 