The Importance of Diversification and Discipline When Investing

TWST: Could you please identify yourself?
Gregg T. Abella is a Co-Principal and Portfolio Manager at Investment Partners Asset Management. He began his professional career at Chubb & Son in the International Division of the Surety Credit Department handling Latin America and Europe. Mr. Abella subsequently held a number of positions with Chubb, ultimately establishing and managing the Guaranty Department for its subsidiary, Chubb do Brasil, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mr. Abella earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary — AIF — designation. He joined Investment Partners Asset Management in 1998. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1992 with degrees in both economics and Spanish. Profile
Mr. Abella: Yes, I am Gregg Abella from Investment Partners Asset Management.
TWST: And what’s your title, Gregg?
Mr.