The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 16, 2018

The Advantages of Index-Based Portfolios

Whistler, Larry
Larry Whistler, CFA, is President and Chief Investment Officer at Nottingham Advisors. Earlier, he was a bond trader for Merrill Lynch Capital Markets. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from The College of William & Mary and an MBA from Emory University. He is the returning President for the CFA Society of Buffalo. Mr. Whistler formerly was on the boards of Gateway-Longview, Inc., the Kaleida Health Foundation, Hauptman-Woodward Institute, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. He is an adjunct professor at the Canisius College Wehle School of Business. Profile
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mr. Whistler: Larry Whistler, President and Chief Investment Officer of Nottingham Advisors.

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the EVP and CFO: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Blackbird Energy, Inc. (CVE:BBI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Achieving Long-Term Growth with a Concentrated, Balanced Fund
The Advantages of Index-Based Portfolios
Finding Value Opportunities in the Domestic-Focused Market of Indonesia
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Finding Outperformance Opportunities in Individual Midstream MLPs
Constructive on Midstream Energy as Crude Oil and NGL Pricing Improves
Rightsized Balance Sheets Creating Opportunities in the Midstream Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 