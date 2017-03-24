The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Uncategorized >> Analyst Interviews >> March 24, 2017

Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants

Setyan, Nick
Nick Setyan is an Equity Analyst covering restaurant stocks at Wedbush Securities. During his six years in equity research, Mr. Setyan has also served as a Senior Associate on the Consumer Services: Financial Technology team and as an Associate on the Restaurant team at Wedbush Securities. Mr. Setyan received a B.A. in economics and in government from Cornell University. Mr. Setyan's coverage focuses on companies where his Southern California base and his industry relationships, developed while helping cover restaurant technology stocks for four years, can give him a differentiated understanding of important trends. He adds value through in-depth original fundamental analysis and detailed models. Profile
TWST: Let's start by introducing yourself and your coverage universe.

Mr. Setyan: I've been at Wedbush for 10 years now, six of which have been as a publishing

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO, President and Chairman: Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Reeds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying High-Quality Midcaps at a Discount to Their Value
Using Market Prices to Assess Expected Returns
Integrating a Top-Down View with a Bottom-Up Investment Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants
Despite Strong Macro Data, Restaurant Sales Remain Volatile
Restaurants Investing in Mobile Order and Pay Gain Traction
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This