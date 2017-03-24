Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants

Nick Setyan is an Equity Analyst covering restaurant stocks at Wedbush Securities. During his six years in equity research, Mr. Setyan has also served as a Senior Associate on the Consumer Services: Financial Technology team and as an Associate on the Restaurant team at Wedbush Securities. Mr. Setyan received a B.A. in economics and in government from Cornell University. Mr. Setyan's coverage focuses on companies where his Southern California base and his industry relationships, developed while helping cover restaurant technology stocks for four years, can give him a differentiated understanding of important trends. He adds value through in-depth original fundamental analysis and detailed models. Profile

Mr. Setyan: I've been at Wedbush for 10 years now, six of which have been as a publishing