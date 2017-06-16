Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies

Vijay Kumar is a Managing Director on Evercore ISI’s health care services & technology research team, primarily focusing on the medical supplies & devices and diagnostics subsector. Dr. Kumar’s research expertise spans the diagnostic, medical equipment and medical supplies subgroups. Prior to joining Evercore ISI in 2012, Dr. Kumar spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. as a Research Analyst on the health care services & technology research team. Dr. Kumar began his career at Irevna Research Ltd. Dr. Kumar graduated from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and is also a Doctor of Medicine. Profile

Dr. Kumar: It is medical supplies and devices.

TWST: What are your expectations for that