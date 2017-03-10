The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 10, 2017

Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector

Olson, Jay
Jay Olson is Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering biotechnology at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Olsen was a member of the large-cap U.S. major and specialty pharmaceuticals team at Goldman Sachs, and arrived there after four years on the Institutional Investor-ranked large-cap global pharmaceuticals team at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC. Prior to Wall Street, Mr. Olson spent 18 years in the pharmaceutical industry, working for both Pfizer and Forest Laboratories in finance, marketing and business development. He received an MBA and an M.S. in chemical engineering from MIT, and a B.S. in chemical engineering from Tufts University. Profile
TWST: What do you cover today?

Mr. Olson: I cover 10 small-to-midcap biotech names, most of which are involved in neuroscience, metabolism, women's health and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This