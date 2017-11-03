The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> November 3, 2017

Slowdown in Volume Growth Pressures Health Care Services Space

Hambly, Dana
Dana Hambly, CFA, is a Research Analyst covering health care services for Stephens Inc. Mr. Hambly joined Stephens Inc. in February 2012 as a Research Associate and was promoted to Analyst in January 2013. Prior to joining Stephens Inc., he was a Research Associate at Jefferies & Company, Inc., from 2006 to 2011, covering various health care sectors including health care services, health care IT and distribution. Mr. Hambly holds a B.A. from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University. Profile
TWST: Please share a view of your coverage with a picture of the trends and themes surrounding the space over 2017.

Mr. Hambly: Sure. I'm the Health Care Services Analyst for Stephens.

