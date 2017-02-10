The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> February 10, 2017

Playing with Care in the Domestic Oilfield Services Space

Wicklund, James K.
James K. Wicklund, a Managing Director at Credit Suisse Group in the Investment Banking Division, is responsible for covering the U.S. oilfield equipment and services sector. Prior to joining Credit Suisse Group, Mr. Wicklund spent the last four years at Carlson Capital running a diversified energy portfolio. Before moving to the buy side, Mr. Wicklund spent 15 years as an Oilfield Services Analyst, beginning at Rauscher Pierce and moving on to Banc of America Securities, where he was ranked number one in the Institutional Investor and Greenwich Associates surveys over multiple years. He is a member of both the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. Mr. Wicklund holds bachelor's degrees in both physics and business administration and finance from Southern Methodist University. Profile
TWST: Please give us a snapshot of your coverage universe.

Mr. Wicklund: I cover the oilfield service sector. That’s the integrated service companies, the

