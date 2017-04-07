Macro Outlook Positive for Business Services Companies

Uncategorized >> Analyst Interviews >> April 7, 2017
TWST: Please introduce your coverage, and tell us about the different segments that you focus on.
Kevin D. McVeigh is Head of Business and Information Services Company Research at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. Mr. McVeigh comes to equity research at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. after serving as a Managing Director, Head of U.S. Financials, Business & Financial Technology Analyst, and coordinating the Investment Insight Committee at Macquarie Group Limited for seven years. Mr. McVeigh has been consistently ranked in the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team survey, with such accolades as Best Up and Coming Analyst in 2009, consistent honorable mentions for business and professional services and recognized as one of the top 10 analysts in 2013 Greenwich Associates Survey. He was also ranked number two in stock picking by StarMine in 2015. Prior to joining Macquarie Group Limited in December 2009, Mr. McVeigh worked in equity research for Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns. He earned his B.S. with honors in accountancy from Villanova University and is a certified public accountant in the state of New York. Profile
Mr. McVeigh: We cover a very diverse group across business