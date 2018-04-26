M&A to Have Significant Impact on REITs This Year

Jeremy Metz joined BMO Capital Markets Corp. in 2017 as a Senior Analyst covering REITS. Previously, he worked at UBS Securities as a Senior Analyst on their number-four Institutional Investor-ranked U.S. REIT team, covering the retail, storage and industrial subsectors. Prior to UBS Securities, he was an Analyst at Deutsche Bank from 2010 to 2013. Mr. Metz also held positions at Louis Dreyfus Investment Group, where he was Co-Head of Real Estate Acquisitions, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was Vice President, Real Estate Acquisitions and Asset Management for seven years. He holds a B.A. in business economics from Brown University. Profile John P. Kim joined BMO Capital Markets Corp.’s U.S. Equity Research team in 2014 as a Senior Analyst covering REITs. Prior to joining BMO Capital Markets Corp., he was head of Australia property research at CLSA in Sydney, covering REITs and developers from 2010 to 2014, where he ranked number one in Australia property and number two in overall equity research by Global Capital AsiaMoney. Previously, Mr. Kim was a Senior Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2004 to 2010, where he held various roles including Head of AsiaPac property research in Hong Kong and Head of Australia property research in Sydney. While at BAML, he was also Senior Analyst covering U.S. office, industrial and diversified REITs in New York, where in 2006 he ranked number three in The Wall Street Journal for stock picking.. In addition to his experience in equity research, Mr. Kim spent six years in investment banking at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and UBS PaineWebber. He holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Profile

Mr. Kim: We came out this year with a cautious view of REITs. We